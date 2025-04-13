Detroit gang leader sentenced for trafficking meth and money laundering, prosecutor says

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories

A 34-year-old Shelby Township man has been sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine and laundering drug proceeds.

Martaze Davis was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a federal judge on Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Federal officials say Davis was a leader of a Detroit gang called the 42 Hustle Boys. Investigators began focusing on his leadership of a drug conspiracy in 2023.

According to the attorney's office, people involved in the conspiracy went to California to purchase meth, brought into the U.S from Mexico, and transported it across the country for distribution in Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Tennessee.

On Oct. 24, 2023, Davis worked with a 28-year-old man to load a rental car with 38.9 kilograms of meth, officials say. Officers stopped the car the next day and seized the drug.

"Davis also laundered drug proceeds through his personal and business bank accounts intending to conceal the nature and source of the proceeds," the attorney's office said in a written release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations and Federal Bureau of Investigation were involved in the yearslong probe.