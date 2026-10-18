Ferndale runner captures third consecutive Detroit Free Press Marathon title

Ferndale, Michigan, man Andy Bowman won the Detroit Free Press Marathon for the third straight year Sunday, according to race organizers.

Bowman, 32, completed the 2026 marathon with a time of 2 hours, 12 minutes and 11 seconds, beating his 2025 time by nearly four minutes. Ross Roberson, 32, of Zionsville, Indiana, finished second in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 30 seconds.

Lake Orion, Michigan, resident Allison Sherman was the first woman to cross the finish line in the international 26.2-mile race with a time of 2 hours, 43 minutes and 29 seconds, finishing nearly five minutes ahead of Dianne Fisher of Rocky River, Ohio, the second woman to finish.

The marathon and International Half-Marathon courses wind through Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the event brought together 30,000 participants from all 50 U.S. states and 30 countries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.