Ferndale man wins Detroit Free Press Marathon for second straight year

Ferndale, Michigan, resident Andy Bowman has won the Detroit Free Press Marathon for the second year in a row, according to the race's results page.

Bowman, 31, finished the 2025 marathon on Sunday morning with a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes and 10 seconds, beating out the second-place finisher, Tom Brady of Evanston, Illinois, by around three minutes. Bowman won the international 26.2-mile race in 2024 in 2:17:47.

Christina Welsh, 29, of St. Petersburg, Florida, won the women's race with a time of 2:46:59, the results page said. She beat Milan, Michigan, resident Reagan Justice, who was the second woman to cross the finish line, by just over a minute.

Organizers said over 26,000 runners were registered for this weekend's races, which included the marathon, International Half-Marathon, Motor City Half-Marathon, a marathon relay, 5K and a 1-mile competition.

The marathon and International Half-Marathon courses wind through Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

The USA TODAY's 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards named the Michigan race as the best marathon in the country earlier this year.

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 18, 2025.