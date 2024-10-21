Michigan couple wins 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon

(CBS DETROIT) — There was some marathon magic at the finish line in Detroit on Sunday. The men's and women's race winners of the 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon are not only Metro Detroit athletes who overcame injuries to win but also husband and wife.

Sydney Devore-Bowman and Andrew Bowman win 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon. Bowman Family

The two ran 26.2 miles straight into each other's arms.

"I saw he was winning, and I was just like, 'He's doing it, and I'm doing it,'" said Sydney Devore-Bowman, the women's race winner. "This thing we dared to dream we could make possible was actually happening. And then it just became like, 'Now don't mess it up."

Devore-Bowman won the women's race in 2:42:46, just 25 minutes after her husband, Andrew Bowman. He won the men's race at 2:17:47.

The couple got to run past each other around the 20-mile mark.

"When we pass each other we usually like to do a blow a kiss or something else like that, and when I saw that I'm like 'phew, alright now just focus on yourself and survive.' Cause I was struggling the last three miles," said Andrew Bowman.

The couple is from Ferndale and celebrated their wins with their local run club.

"I just can't think of any better way to celebrate winning a local marathon with our local running group in our hometown. It's just fantastic," said Bowman.

Andrew Bowman won the men's race, and his wife Sydney Devore-Bowman won the women's race. Bowman Family

They said the Detroit marathon is not to be missed, no matter your skill level.

"Walk/run it; find a way. There is nothing like seeing Detroit come alive like today," Devore-Bowman said.

Sydney said her running journey began at her Florida high school.

"Because I'm bad at all sports, I have no hand-eye coordination. And my guidance counselor said you can't get into any good college unless you have an extracurricular. So track was the only option for me," she said.

She said she ended up falling in love with the sport and quickly became a strong athlete. Running for the University of Florida before becoming a professional runner.

Andrew grew up in Michigan as a runner before joining Oakland University's team. He and Sydney met at a race in Michigan.

And the couple aren't the only athletes in the family. Andrew's mom also ran the Detroit marathon, finishing third in her age group.

And the pair don't get to put their feet up just yet. They are running a 10-mile race in Pittsburgh in three weeks, then another marathon in California three weeks after that.

Before the Detroit Free Press Marathon, both were injured at a trail race.

"There was a good stretch where I didn't think I was going to make it to this starting line," said Devore-Bowman.

They both persevered to take home the wins.