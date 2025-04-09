Detroit firefighter injured during fall at structure fire

Investigators search home linked to burned bodies; new tariffs start against China; and more stories

A Detroit firefighter was injured while on a structure fire call early Tuesday, the department reported.

He was treated at an area hospital and is expected to be released soon, a Detroit Fire Department spokesperson said.

The fire was reported about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Newport Street, involving a working fire in a vacant two-story home.

While working that scene, a firefighter fell from the second floor to the first floor. After he called "mayday" to ask for help, other firefighters pulled him to safety. He then received medical care.