Detroit firefighter injured during fall at structure fire

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
A Detroit firefighter was injured while on a structure fire call early Tuesday, the department reported. 

He was treated at an area hospital and is expected to be released soon, a Detroit Fire Department spokesperson said. 

The fire was reported about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Newport Street, involving a working fire in a vacant two-story home. 

While working that scene, a firefighter fell from the second floor to the first floor. After he called "mayday" to ask for help, other firefighters pulled him to safety. He then received medical care. 



