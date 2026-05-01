Detroit firefighter honored for saving woman from burning vehicle

A Detroit firefighter is being recognized for extraordinary bravery after risking his life to save a woman trapped inside a burning vehicle earlier this year.

Firefighter Donald Faulkner was honored Friday by the Detroit Fire Department for his actions during a fiery crash on Jan. 7. Body‑worn camera video shows Faulkner making a split‑second decision to dive into a burning car, pulling Ms. Collins to safety as flames and smoke surrounded the vehicle.

Fire department leaders say the rescue reflects the kind of instinctive courage firefighters train for, but also something that goes beyond routine duty.

Faulkner later explained that in moments like that, training and compassion take over.

"I look at everybody like they're family," Faulkner said. "So I look at her like that's my mother in there… just get in there and help her."

Ms. Collins survived, but her injuries were severe. Officials say she suffered broken bones and extensive third‑degree burns, requiring multiple surgeries and a prolonged stay in critical care.

Her daughter, Tanisha Morgan, described the shock of seeing her mother for the first time after the rescue.

"It was very traumatizing because her face was third degree, her hand was third degree, and her legs were third degree," Morgan said. "Her body was swollen. She didn't look herself. You couldn't tell me that was my mama. The only reason I knew it was her was because of her tattoo on her arm."

During the recognition ceremony, Morgan became emotional as she thanked Faulkner and the first responders who helped save her mother's life.

"We know the situation was chaotic, dangerous, and life‑threatening," she said through tears. "But in the middle of all that, Firefighter Donald Faulkner chose to act with courage and without hesitation."

Detroit Fire Department leaders also highlighted the teamwork involved after the rescue, crediting paramedics, hospital staff, and trauma specialists for Ms. Collins' survival.

She has been recovering at Detroit Medical Center under the care of Dr. David Springstead and a team of trauma and burn specialists. Fire officials later visited her in the hospital during her recovery.

Springstead said Ms. Collins recently took her first steps and remains in good spirits, a milestone her family and doctors credit to both her determination and the rapid actions taken the night of the rescue.

The department says Faulkner's actions represent the courage, selflessness, and commitment shown every day by firefighters across the city.