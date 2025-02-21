Firefighter continues family legacy joining Detroit Fire Department

Jack Hamm is one of 51 new firefighters who joined the ranks in Detroit on Friday.

The celebration was held at Second Ebeneezer Church in Detroit. By joining the department, Hamm is continuing a longstanding legacy in his family.

"I knew Detroit was the place to be with all the stories from my dad and everything he has gone through. I am happy just to be here in the Detroit Fire Department. Fourth generation, which is crazy," Hamm said.

As required by the city since 2021, the group also got their emergency medical technician licenses. John says he is honored to be in this position, and he wants to make his family proud and, more importantly, serve his community the best he can.

"I'll do six months on an engine. I'm going to work hard and fight some fires. (I will) Do some medical runs as well, serve the residents, but importantly get home safe," Hamm said.

His father, Jeff Hamm says he could not be more proud.

"If both of his grandfathers were here, they would be extremely ecstatic that the tradition carries on amongst our family that we have a fourth-generation firefighter that is going to hopefully move through the ranks of the Detroit Fire Department," Jeff Hamm said.