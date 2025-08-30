Detroit fire truck involved in crash near Lodge Freeway; 3 firefighters injured

City of Troy switching EMS providers; Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion; and more top stories

A Detroit fire truck and a car collided near Lodge Freeway on Saturday afternoon, resulting in three firefighters suffering minor injuries, city officials said.

The fire truck, while responding to an emergency call, was turning from West Forest Avenue toward the Lodge Freeway when it collided with a car traveling on John C. Lodge Service Drive. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m.

The fire department has not disclosed whether the three injured firefighters were taken to the hospital or treated and released at the scene.

According to officials, the driver of the car refused medical treatment at the scene.