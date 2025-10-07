Detroit fire investigators seeking tips on vacant church fire

Arrest made in Southfield shooting; Detroit Tigers call for "orange out"; other top stories

The Detroit Fire Investigation Division is seeking information from the public for an investigation into a fire set at a vacant church building.

The fire was discovered about 8:48 p.m. on April 28. The fire investigation team said the incident is considered to be arson based on what they have learned so far.

Investigators said a member of the Detroit Police Department's Scout team noticed smoke when on patrol that night. The Scout tracked the source to a building that was already engulfed in flames in the 11800 block of French Road, near Montlieu Avenue, on Detroit's east side.

Security video from April 28, 2025, on French Road. The Detroit Fire Investigation Division is seeking information from the public on who this person is, along with information about a fire discovered that evening at a nearby vacant church building. Detroit Fire Investigation Division

About that time, a Project Green Light video from the area picked up on the view of a man riding a bicycle near the church, with what looks like a turkey baster in his hand. A few minutes later, the man could be seen riding the bicycle away from the scene of the fire.

Authorities ask that anyone who recognizes the person in the security image, or has information about the church building fire, call the Detroit Police Department's Fire Investigation Division at 313-596-2940, the arson tip line at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP. Tips can also be emailed.

A reward will be offered if the information leads to an arrest.

The Detroit Fire Investigation Division is a joint task force with the Detroit police and fire departments.