Detroit fire crews find body in attic after battling house fire

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Detroit firefighters discovered a body in an attic after battling a house fire on the city's west side early Monday morning. 

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the area of Wyoming Street and Aurora Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday. 

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a fully involved fire at a two-story home in the 11000 block of Aurora. Firefighters knocked most of the fire down, and during a primary search of the home, they found a body in the attic. Fire officials say the body appears to be a woman. 

Fire officials are unsure if the home was occupied or vacant since the fire was fully involved. 

DFD's Fire Investigation Division is investigating the cause of the fire. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest. 

