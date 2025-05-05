Detroit fire crews find body in attic after battling house fire

Detroit firefighters discovered a body in an attic after battling a house fire on the city's west side early Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the area of Wyoming Street and Aurora Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a fully involved fire at a two-story home in the 11000 block of Aurora. Firefighters knocked most of the fire down, and during a primary search of the home, they found a body in the attic. Fire officials say the body appears to be a woman.

Fire officials are unsure if the home was occupied or vacant since the fire was fully involved.

DFD's Fire Investigation Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.