Detroit man charged in non-fatal shooting of 2-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man is facing a slew of felony charges in connection to the non-fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy.

Darius Daron Shantez Lacey, 25, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of first-degree home invasion, one count of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding, and five counts of felony firearm.

According to police, at about 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, Lacey attempted to force his way into a home in the 550 block of Dickerson Avenue. The residence is owned by the mother of Lacey's 9-month-old son and the 2-year-old boy. Officers patrolling the area attempted to pull Lacey over for having improper plates, but he drove away from the scene.

Later that night, at around 6:30 p.m., Lacey allegedly returned to the residence. During an argument with his son's mother, Lacey reportedly forced his way into the home and fired a handgun several times, striking the boy in the leg. The child was treated at an area hospital.

Lacey later surrendered to police on Nov. 27.

He was arraigned Friday and given a $500,000 bond. Lacey is back in court for a bond re-determination hearing on Tuesday. He also has a probable cause conference on Dec. 9 and a preliminary examination on Dec. 16.

A previous version of this article stated that Lacey was the father of the 2-year-old boy. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has since clarified that Lacey is not the boy's father but the victim's mother has a 9-month-old son in common with Lacey.