2-year-old shot on Detroit's east side; Police search for person of interest

Darius Lacey Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was shot in the thigh Tuesday night on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Dickerson Avenue. Police are now searching for a person of interest, identified as Darius Lacey.

Police say Lacey, who dated the child's mother, fled the home in a black Dodge Charger after the shooting. He was last seen with two other people before fleeing, according to Detroit police.

In an update, Detroit police say one person has turned himself.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. They say Lacey and the two other people went to the home to move things out when they encountered the child's mother and her new boyfriend. Police say an argument led to shots being fired, and the child was caught in the crossfire.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.