Michigan community honors lives of 3 found dead inside burnt vehicle

Neighbors on Detroit's east side are grieving the loss of three of their members after they were found dead inside a burnt vehicle on April 6.

"It's a big tragedy, it's a big loss for my family, and I don't want it to just be a thing and then they're just forgotten," said Kara Davis, a relative of victims.

Dozens of people lined the streets of Frankfort and Chalmers on Saturday to remember Sandra Davis, her daughter Kourtney Davis and her granddaughter Ayva Sutton.

"We all grew up as siblings, so it was really like a handful of us, 10 maybe, and so to lose three, just like everybody. It's like our whole life," said Davis.

Detroit police say their three bodies were found "burned beyond recognition," and a person of interest has been taken into custody but has not been charged in connection to their deaths.

Their relatives hope that sharing their story will prevent other families from suffering a similar pain.

"When somebody tells you that they are in trouble, trying your best to prevent that for them, don't just let it be," said Kenneth Gooden.

"When somebody shows you who they are, believe them, because it could have been avoided," said Davis.

Neighbors say they hope this vigil gives people a sense of understanding of who these women were and how much they meant to their community.