3 people found dead after vehicle fire in Detroit were "burned beyond recognition," police say

An investigation is underway in Detroit after three people were found dead inside a burnt vehicle Sunday morning.

The Detroit Police Department says fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in the area of 30th Street and Milford Street around 5:53 a.m.

Responding personnel found the bodies of three people that were "burned beyond recognition" after the fire was extinguished, according to Detroit police Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett.

The Detroit Police Department Homicide Task Force and Detroit Fire Department Fire Investigation Division are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

Pritchett is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit an anonymous tip here

