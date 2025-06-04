Detroit crime reduction groups losing federal grant money

As community organizations across the country are seeing significant cuts to their federal funding, one Detroit group is bracing for impact and the potential loss of resources.

In April, the U.S. Department of Justice's Office for Justice Programs cut about $500 million in funds nationwide, with Michigan agencies statewide losing nearly $6.8 million.

"That's a significant cut for us. We use those fundings for our staff, the individuals who go out into the community and put their lives on the line on a daily basis," said Ciera Renee, Director of Programs for FORCE Detroit.

One nonprofit affected, FORCE Detroit, is a local organization that supports at-risk youth and offers workforce development and other forms of support to people and communities impacted by violence.

"A big hit that we've taken is just in the uncertainty that our staff have now, as far as, like, what does that mean for them tomorrow? Is their job going to be available for them tomorrow?" said Renee.

It's work that relies on resources, like securing food, shelter and mental health support, which leads to significant strides in crime reduction.

In response to the move, FORCE Detroit will head to Lansing on June 12 as part of Community Violence Intervention Day to lobby state lawmakers for support.

"We've got some data that shows that we have actually reduced crime; we've saved the city $33.1 million just by reducing those crimes," said Renee.

Maurice Hardwick knows the power of that work firsthand.

Known as "Pastor Mo," he says FORCE Detroit and other groups like it play a key role in not only stopping what he calls the "birth" of violence in a neighborhood but also leaving the tools to keep it from growing.

"You have to have people to go in the community that come from it, that understand it, that's not scared, number one, and have the respect to get in there to deal with that. If you remove that, you're saying, 'Go ahead and have a free-for-all,'" said Hardwick, creator of the Live in Peace Movement.

Organizers say these funding cuts could lead to lasting and potentially irreparable damage to the community.

"Lives are at risk. When funding goes away for community violence intervention, people could die," said Renee.