Detroit works to create safe zones, programs for minors after recent teen takeovers

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and Police Chief Todd Bettison are addressing concerns about recent teen takeovers.

Officials are working on creating safe spaces in Detroit for youth because Sheffield says the city is for everyone, including teens.

"Our young people want to be invested in. They need structure and occupied things to do. They want to be heard and feel like they belong," Sheffield said during a press conference on Friday.

This week, the city met with the organizers of the teen takeovers. Speaking to a room full of city leaders and journalists, the organizers say boredom led to establishing the widely attended meetup.

"I picked downtown because it's a common space. And everybody can get there," said organizer Davion Page.

On April 3, police responded to hundreds of teens in downtown Detroit one night during spring break. While the city says it's working on solutions. Parents will be held accountable if their children are caught violating the city code.

"We do have a curfew – and that's for people's safety. We want you to know where your kids are and be accountable," Bettison said.

The city is working to create a youth advisory board to be a liaison between teens and the city government. This summer, the mayor says recreational centers will begin hosting midnight basketball.

"We have weekly programming prepared for young people during the summer, and we are extending rec hours as well," Sheffield said.

Teen takeovers have recently occurred nationwide. It's a sentiment Bettison says other police chiefs in other major cities, like Chicago, have shared. A new website launching in the coming weeks will list activities for minors across the city.

"Some came from Farmington Hills, Taylor, so when everybody is looking, this is a Metro Detroit, because everybody in the region enjoys Downtown Detroit. And we're going to create a safe space," Bettison said.

The city says enforcement alone isn't the answer, which is why they're exploring safe zones citywide for minors.

Bettison says there's a flyer circulating online about a possible teen takeover on Saturday. Additional law enforcement will be deployed to monitor the situation.