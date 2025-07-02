Construction workers dies after pinned against pole by cement truck in Detroit, police say

Livonia mom and daughter remain in hospital; Detroit Pistons make a trade; other top stories

A construction worker has died after he was pinned to a pole by a cement truck on Wednesday in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the incident happened at about 10 a.m. near Woodward Avenue and Interstate 94.

Police say the 40-year-old worker was on a construction site when the driver of the cement truck accidentally backed into the man, pinning him against the pole.

The worker was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detroit police did not release any additional information on the incident.