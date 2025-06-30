Detroit community organizations launching "Protect the Zone" initiative after recent shootings

In less than 24 hours, the community around Skinner Playfield near Duchess Street and Morang Avenue in Detroit was rocked by the shooting deaths of three people, including 4-year-old Samir Grubbs.

"You would have definitely, never, ever, forgotten about Samir and you will not forget him, as long as I have breath in my body," said his mother, Jasmine Grubbs.

In response, leaders of all the city's Community Violence Intervention organizations gathered to announce their newest initiative, "Protect the Zone," steps from where those lives were lost.

"We are tired, and we are sick of this deadly disease. This should not have happened. This should not have happened," said Quincy Smith, executive director of Team Pursuit.

"We're going to show up and support. This is not our zone. This is not our community, but the leaders in this community have the full support of every organization inside of Detroit. That's how Detroit is moving from now on," said DuJuan "Zoe" Kennedy, executive director of Force Detroit.

Teams of all ages took off immediately, putting boots on the ground to knock on every door in the neighborhood.

"We're also speaking to legislators, decision makers, people who have the power to fund public safety and put us in a position, so this doesn't happen again," said Smith.

Their goal is to encourage parents to engage with their children, connecting them with resources to help prevent senseless acts of violence in the future.

"This isn't a partisan issue! This is the most nonpartisan issue on the face of the planet!" said community activist Teferi Brent.

Organizers say they plan to visit every neighborhood in Detroit with their message to offer direct support, with what they call for zone and community-by-community approach.