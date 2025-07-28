6-year-old boy killed after being hit by stray bullet in home on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are seeking those involved in a shooting incident after a stray bullet struck a home and fatally wounded a child who was inside.

The department is treating the case as a homicide investigation.

"Unfortunately, when shots are fired in a residential neighborhood, you don't know where it's going to end," Police Chief Todd Bettison said during a news conference Sunday night from the neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Anglin Street near Stender Avenue. This happens to be a ShotSpotter area, a gunshot detection system that can alert police to the sound of gunfire.

Because of that technology, Bettison said, officers were already en route to investigate the situation when a 911 call was placed regarding the bullet strike to the child. Officers were at the home in about 30 seconds, he said.

Officers found shell casings in the area and a lead on a possible vehicle description.

It is possible, Bettison said, that other people were injured as a result of the Sunday night shooting. He asked the community to be on the lookout for anyone who appears to have unexplained gunshot wounds and send in any tips they may have on the incident.

"Citizens of Detroit do not tolerate this, especially when it comes to babies, young people being shot. So I'm pretty sure the tips will start to flow immediately," Bettison said.

Police said a red-colored Jeep may be one of the vehicles involved in the shooting.

A $5,000 reward has been posted for information that "moves the investigation forward," a report said. Additional details are at the DetroitRewards.TV website.