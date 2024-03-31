Detroit City FC moves to 3-0 behind dramatic comeback win over Indy Eleven

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC earned another dramatic 2-1 victory on the road against Eastern Conference rival Indy Eleven on Saturday. After going down 1-0 in the 24th minute, an Ali Coote goal in the 55th minute tied up the game for Detroit, and a Maxi Rodriguez header in the 88th saw Detroit claim all three points for the third time in a row to start the season.

Head Coach Danny Dichio made his first change to the starting XI this season, bringing in Rhys Williams for Ben Morris. This was the only change from last week's squad, which won 2-1 at home against Loudoun United FC in comeback fashion.

Detroit City started the game with a dangerous chance in the third minute, as they earned a free kick from around five yards outside the box. Ali Coote delivered a perfect ball into the box directed toward Michael Bryant, but the contact caused the ball to sail just above the bar.

Indy Eleven's best opportunity in this phase of the match came in the 18th minute when they earned a free kick just inches away from the box. A good set piece was set up, but the shot went straight into the Detroit wall, keeping it 0-0.

Indy Eleven scored the first goal of the game in the 24th minute. Sebastian Guenzatti received a perfect cross in the penalty area, and there was no doubt about this goal going into the back of the net, making it 1-0.

After Indy broke the ice in the 24th minute, possession stayed around 50/50, with both teams

causing turnovers, which did not lead to any opportunities on goal.

Le Rouge earned another free kick in the 38th minute, and it was another beautiful cross into the box. Devon Amoo-Mensah got to the ball but headed it just high of the goalpost. Indy Eleven would go into the half with a 1-0 lead.

Coming out of the locker room, Indy earned a free kick two minutes into the second half from just outside the corner flag. The Indy kick curled into the box, ending at the head of Adrián Diz, but it was a diving Nate Steinwascher keeping it out of the net and keeping Eleven's lead at 1.

Detroit City finally got on the goal sheet in the 55th minute when Maxi Rodriguez crossed the ball to a sprinting Coote, who slid the ball past a sliding defender and a diving goalkeeper, slotting the ball into the far corner and knotting the game up at 1-1.

Dichio made his first changes on the day in the 69th minute, a double substitution, bringing on Matt Sheldon and Alex Villanueva for Micheal Bryant and Brett Levis.

Similar to after the first goal, possession stayed around 50/50 after Coote's equalizer. Both teams had opportunities but never took advantage of any of their shot attempts.

Dichio called for another double substitution in the 79th minute, hoping one of these changes would lead to the go-ahead goal. Yazeed Matthews and Ben Morris entered the match for Elvis Amoh and Ali Coote.

Steinwasher once again came up with a massive save for Detroit in the 80th minute. Off a corner, another header from Diz Pe forced Steinwasher into action and cleared the ball off the line to keep this game 1-1.

Detroit would make one final change on the day, bringing Dominic Gasso on to replace Abdoulaye Diop in the midfield.

Le Rouge won another free kick from about 25 yards out in the 88th minute. Both sides thought this could be the last significant opportunity of the game. James Murphy sent the kick into the box, which was perfectly sent to Rodriguez. Rodriguez then headed the ball into the back of the net, giving Detroit their first lead of the day with only two minutes left in the 90.

After four minutes of stoppage time, the full-time whistle blew, and Detroit City claimed another come-from-behind 2-1 victory. Detroit remains perfect on the season, sitting at 3-0-0 on 9 points.

Le Rouge returns to Keyworth next weekend after this short one-game road trip, facing off against North Carolina FC on Saturday, April 6. Kickoff will be at 2 PM.

DCFC Starting XI: Nate Steinwascher, Brett Levis (69'), Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll, Michael Bryant (69'), James Murphy, Abdoulaye Diop (84'), Ali Coote (79'), Maxi Rodriguez, Rhys Williams, Elvis Amoh (79')

DCFC Substitutes: Ben Morris (79'), Alex Villanueva (69'), Matt Sheldon (69'), Daniel Espeleta, Dominic Gasso (84'), Yazeed Matthews (79'), Carlos Saldaña

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.