Detroit City FC to build soccer-specific stadium in Southwest Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC announced Thursday that it will build a soccer-specific stadium in Southwest Detroit.

The club has acquired the site of the old Southwest Detroit Hospital at the corner of Michigan Avenue and 20th Street and intends to open the new stadium by the 2027 season.

Southwest Detroit Hospital opened in 1973, was closed in 1991, and declared bankruptcy. The building has been abandoned for 18 years.

"This is a huge step for our organization to build a modern venue to serve our club and community. As longtime residents of the city, with a few of us even living within walking distance of the site, the leaders and founders of the Club view this project not only as an opportunity to grow our organization and sport, but as a civic endeavor to give back to the city we love. We look forward to starting a process to connect with our supporters, city residents, and community leaders, among others, to craft a community-focused, grassroots professional soccer stadium that serves the City of Detroit," said Sean Mann, CEO of Detroit City FC.

Detroit City FC

Detroit City FC currently plays at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. The organization previously played at Cass Tech High School but has called Keyworth Stadium home since 2016.

"A DCFC home match is a can't-miss stop for any true sports fan in the US, but our players, staff, and supporters deserve a stadium with modern amenities that retains the best elements of Keyworth while also putting the club on firmer financial footing," said Alex Wright, co-owner and Chief Creative Officer of Detroit City FC. "The city and the people of Hamtramck were there when we needed them. Investments by our club and supporters give proof of our gratitude, and we are excited to set forth on the challenge to make our forever home just as iconic."

Detroit City FC officials will start a public engagement process later this year and reveal more details about the stadium after speaking with residents, fans and city officials.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC.