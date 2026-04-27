Detroit City FC prepares for phase 1 of new AlumniFi Field construction project

Construction crews are making way for the new home of the Detroit City Football Club after demolishing the old Southwest Detroit Hospital.

This marks a major step for the new 15,000-seat stadium and new attraction in Corktown.

Construction crews will be removing demolition debris and preparing the land for phase 1 of AlumniFi Field, which DCFC co-owner Sean Mann says will be more than just a stadium.

"It's not lost on me the significance of being able to remove a significant piece of blight," said Mann.

It's the start of turning the leveled Southwest Detroit Hospital site into something Mann says will complement the growth already happening in Corktown and Mexicantown.

"Our vision, it wasn't just a stadium isolated on an island, but it's also how are we bringing retail, how are we bringing residential, that fits into the neighborhood 365 days per year and not just when we have matches," he said, adding that they'll be using the 15,000-seat stadium for concerts and other sporting events.

"We'll have the stadium going, and then concurrently, as part of the phase, is a parking deck wrapped with affordable housing. So that's all here, part of Phase One taking place here on the site."

Mann says they chose Barton Malow as their general contractor, given its history of stadium projects such as Little Caesars Arena and the expansion at Michigan Stadium.

"Respected nationwide industry leader based here in Southeast Michigan, with all kinds of experience, but certainly stadium experience," he said.

The stadium's completion is still expected by the 2027 season.

Phase 1 will officially kick off with a groundbreaking in mid-May, when the team will share more details about the construction and completion timeline.