Watch CBS News
Politics

Detroit city councilmember sues city clerk, claims she was unjustly disqualified from ballot

By Alysia Burgio

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit city councilmember sues city clerk, claims she was unjustly disqualified from ballot
Detroit city councilmember sues city clerk, claims she was unjustly disqualified from ballot 01:37

Detroit City Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero is suing Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey after she claims she was unjustly disqualified from the ballot in her reelection bid for the District 6 seat.

"I'm here to say my report was filed on time and we owe no late fee," said Santiago-Romero, who represents Southeast Detroit. "The Wayne County Clerk reports a $250 late fee, which has led the city clerk to disqualify me from the ballot. This is truly undemocratic action."

Santiago-Romero claims her campaign filed for reelection on the ballot on Oct. 25, 2024, only to find out this week that she was disqualified. It's a situation she calls "a candidate's worst nightmare."

"If the law decides to not be on our side, that's fine … we're still running and I'm going to need everyone's help to make sure we run a strong write-in people's campaign," said Santiago-Romero.

In a news conference on Friday, Santiago-Romero's team says it's reached out to the city many times to sort out the issue, but has not received a response from the clerk's office.

"We simply ask that you acknowledge our timely filing, waive the wrongly assessed fee, and put us on the ballot. We owe it to the city to let the people decide who they want as their next Detroit city councilmember," Santiago-Romero said. 

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the city clerk's office. We're still waiting for a response. 

Alysia Burgio
alysia-burgio-dec-13-2022-8242.jpg

Growing up in Metro Detroit, joining the CBS News Detroit team is a lifelong dream for Alysia Burgio.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.