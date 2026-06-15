Detroit City Council to vote on proposed fireworks curfew

A proposed fireworks curfew is moving to the full Detroit City Council after a lengthy public hearing that drew strong opinions on both sides of the issue.

The emergency ordinance would require minors in a designated downtown fireworks viewing zone to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or responsible adult beginning at 8 p.m. the night of the Ford Fireworks on June 22.

"We want the youth to come, but we just want to ensure that they are under responsible adults," said Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.

Detroit police say the curfew is a public safety tool designed to prevent teen takeovers, large unsupervised gatherings and violence during one of the city's largest events.

Hayes pointed to a 17-year-old who was shot during last year's fireworks, along with recent youth disturbances across the region.

He also told council members that officers issued 156 juvenile curfew citations and 126 parental responsibility citations last year.

"I think people shouldn't be excluded from their own city, regardless of age. I think parents should be more responsible for their children, but young people should be able to view these fireworks in downtown without being hassled by the police," said resident JaDonte Smith.

While most of the people who spoke during public comment opposed the proposal, others said the curfew is a reasonable step to keep the event safe.

"That's the resolution. Get involved; make it a family affair; make it safe, so we all can be safe, and Detroit can shine," said resident Betty Varner.

Some council members also raised concerns.

Committee chair Denzel McCampbell questioned whether requiring a responsible adult for all minors is the right approach, particularly for older teens who regularly attend events on their own.

"I agree that there should be accountability. I agree that folks should act in their best way, especially in public, especially in these large gatherings. I am just not there on restricting folks who are coming to an event," said McCampbell.

The committee ultimately sent the ordinance to the full City Council without a recommendation, meaning members will have the final say on whether the curfew takes effect before next week's fireworks.