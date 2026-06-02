Detroit considers emergency curfew ordinance for teens ahead of fireworks show

The Detroit City Council has introduced an ordinance that would establish a special downtown curfew for minors during the city's annual fireworks display on June 22.

Under the proposal, minors would not be allowed in a large section of downtown between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent, guardian or responsible adult.

City officials say the proposal is a routine request tied to the annual event and nothing more.

"This is not in response to what's been trending nationally as these 'teen takeover' events. This is our annual ask, as it relates to the fireworks," said Detroit Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.

But some council members say the bigger question is whether an 8 p.m. curfew is too restrictive for older teenagers, particularly those who help care for family members.

"There are different dynamics that come up with our youth. I understand that the ordinance does have responsible adults, but we also know in our city that 16- and 17-year-olds are also helping to run the household while their parents are away," said Denzel McCampbell, Detroit City Councilmember for District 7.

McCampbell said those concerns helped lead the ordinance to be reported out of committee without recommendation, allowing more public discussion before any final vote.

During public comment, a former Detroit Public Schools educator argued the focus should remain on adult responsibility.

"The responsibility of our kids is for the adult in the room; we are the adults in the room. It is our responsibility to provide adequate recreation, not only for the children but for the citizens of Detroit as a whole," said Teresa Williams.

While City Council hasn't voted on whether to approve the curfew, the ordinance now heads to a public hearing before the Public Health and Safety Committee on June 15.