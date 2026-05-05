Annual Ford Fireworks in downtown Detroit set for June 22

With summer not far behind, the city of Detroit is preparing for the highly anticipated 2026 Ford Fireworks next month.

The annual show, which has been nominated as one of the best places to see fireworks, is set to go off on June 22, with this year's theme, "Detroit! Go for Launch!"

"The Ford Fireworks is one of the most spectacular shows in America and one of the largest events in the Midwest, and we are thrilled to create this experience for Detroit," said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company. "We have a remarkable partnership with Ford Motor Company and are proud to work together to bring Detroit and our region the world-class Ford Fireworks."

In partnership with Ford Motor Company, The Parade Company celebrates the 68th year of the show. Organizers say the show will have more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects along the Detroit River. It is free and open to the public, and people can view it from Hart Plaza, Belle Isle and other downtown areas.

The Parade Company will also host the annual Ford Fireworks Rooftop Fundraiser. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.

"The Ford Fireworks is more than just a show - it's a moment where our community comes together to celebrate Detroit," said Mary Culler, president, Ford Philanthropy. "As our nation celebrates America's 250th anniversary, there is no better place to recognize the American spirit of innovation and resilience than right here in Detroit. Ford is honored to partner with The Parade Company for the 68th year to host this cherished community tradition."

Visit The Parade Company's website for more information about the fireworks or tickets to the rooftop fundraiser.

Note: The video above previously aired on June 23, 2025.