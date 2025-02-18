Detroit City Council approves Todd Bettison as next police chief

Todd Bettison, who has served three months as interim Detroit Police Chief, has been given a permanent appointment for the role.

Mayor Mike Duggan made his recommendation for Bettison public on Feb. 10. The appointment was on the agenda for Tuesday's Detroit City Council meeting.

Bettison was one of three top candidates presented by the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners as the selection process wound down. He has served 27 years with the Detroit Police Department; including as first assistant chief for a time before he served as deputy mayor.

"Detroit has become a national leader in reducing violent crime and Todd has been a big part of that, between his record of accomplishment during his career at DPD, his leadership developing our community violence intervention work, as well as the deep trust and respect he has within DPD and in the community," Duggan said at the recommendation.

James White, the most recent permanent chief, resigned last fall to take the role of president and CEO of Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network.

The video above previously aired on Feb. 10, 2025.