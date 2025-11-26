Detroit City Council approves DCFC's plan to build stadium, other community developments

The Detroit City Council on Tuesday approved the Detroit City Football Club's plan to build its 15,000-seat stadium and other community projects in Southwest Detroit.

Along with the stadium, DCFC will also move forward with a 421-parking deck and 76-unit apartment building of affordable housing at the former Southwest Detroit Hospital site on the corner of Michigan Avenue and 20th Street. The city council approved development incentives, such as a $74.2 million brownfield tax capture over the next 30 years to underwrite demolition of the old hospital and cleanup, as well as construction of the parking deck and housing.

DCFC agreed to $2.27 million in financial contributions and other commitments over the next 12 years toward the recently completed community benefits agreement. The agreement includes providing jobs at the stadium first to residents who live in the area, supporting small businesses and improving the 20th Street viaduct.

"The unanimous City Council approval is a major milestone as we move ahead to build a professional venue to serve our club and community," said Detroit City FC CEO Sean Mann in a statement. "As longtime residents of the city and impact area, the leaders and founders of the Club view this project not only as an opportunity to grow our organization and sport, but as a civic endeavor to give back to the city we love. The Community Benefits Ordinance process allowed us to connect with our supporters, city residents and community leaders to ensure that we address the needs of the surrounding neighbors.

The new stadium, which will be called the AlumniFi Field, will be situated on the corner of Michigan Avenue and 20th Street. The club says demolition of the old hospital will begin in a few weeks. The goal is to open the stadium by DCFC's 2027 season.

DCFC announced in 2024 that it would be building a soccer-specific stadium and acquired the site. The Southwest Detroit Hospital opened in 1973 and closed in 1991, declaring bankruptcy. The building has been abandoned for 18 years.

The club, which was founded in 2012, has been playing at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck since 2016. It previously played at Cass Tech High School.

Note: The video above previously aired on Aug. 12, 2025.