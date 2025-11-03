Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey anticipates 18-20% voter turnout on Election Day

With less than 24 hours away from Tuesday's election, Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey says that voter turnout so far isn't what she hoped it would be.

"We've seen about 4,000 voters that have voted early. That's never good enough for me, but that's our reality," said Winfrey.

Winfrey says the numbers mirror previous elections, and she anticipates 18 to 20% voter turnout for Tuesday's election.

On Monday, Winfrey said that in addition to the 4,000 people who voted early, the city has received around 50,000 absentee ballots so far.

By the end of election day, she expects to count about 60,000 absentees.

"Then we expect another 30,000 to 40,000 voters to show up at the precincts," Winfrey said.

Absentees must be placed in one of the 35 drop boxes across Detroit or the Department of Elections by 8 p.m. Election Day. Also, if you're not registered to vote, there's still time to register in person on Election Day.

"If on Election Day, you say, 'You know what, I am going to get off that couch and I am going to go out and exercise my right to vote.' You can. You can register and vote the very same day in the state of Michigan," said Winfrey.

CBS News Detroit caught up with voters who cast their ballots early on Monday. They say voting is a privilege and encourage others to exercise their right.

"Every time there's a ballot, I vote on it. I'm from Georgia originally, and my grandparents weren't able to vote, and I swore to myself when I get to a certain age, I would never miss a ballot and vote, and I haven't," said Detroit resident Johnny Salters.

"We're at a pivotal time in our society, especially here in Detroit, so I wanted to make sure I did what I'm supposed to do to make sure we can be successful here. Don't let the day get by you without having voted. Be a part of the success of the future for Detroit," Detroit resident Chevelle Brown added.