City of Detroit ready for voters on Election Day. What you need to know

We're five days away from Tuesday's election, and the city of Detroit is prepped and ready to roll, and city leaders encourage folks to get out and vote.

"Your vote is your voice; that's not something I just say. That's the truth," said Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey.

With 519,000 registered voters in Detroit, Winfrey hopes polls will be packed come Tuesday, even though turnout may be similar to previous elections.

"We anticipate between 18 and 20% of said voters will participate in this election. That means we expect between 94,000 and 119,000 ballots to be cast," Winfrey said.

To break it down even further, the city expects to receive 60,000 absentee ballots, 3,000 early votes, and around 56,000 people to show up on Election Day.

"In the city of Detroit, you have no excuse not to cast your ballot," said Winfrey.

Early voting kicked off on Oct. 25 and runs until this Sunday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To date, Winfrey says 1,600 Detroiters have already voted, including a few folks our CBS News Detroit team met while these residents dropped off their ballots.

"Our voice matters. It's time to stand up and be counted," said Detroit resident Karen.

"It's really important for us to get out and vote to make sure that we're doing our civic duty as Detroiters," resident Badriyyah Wazeerud-Din said.

"We want to be able to have a say in who we are putting in office," said voter Michael Alston.

Winfrey says each poll worker is trained and ready to help, and she urges everyone to show up and speak out.

"If you want this community and this society to look and operate in the way in which you want it to operate, then get up off your couch and vote," Winfrey stated.

Polls open in Detroit from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day. The city is also offering free bus rides to the polls.