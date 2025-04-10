Detroit church continues food distribution events despite financial concerns

Hundreds of vehicles line up Thursday outside the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Detroit for the church's food distribution event.

As the church carries out its regular food distribution to several hundred Detroiters, there are worries that there won't be much food available come this time next year.

The food is funded by programs from the United States Department of Agriculture, which has already seen millions of dollars in cuts.

Pilgrim Baptist Church, along with St. Suzanne Cody Rouge Community Resource Center, is part of the Detroit Community Resilience Hub Initiative, an EPA-funded initiative led by Detroit nonprofit EcoWorks.

The mission is to increase the capacity of facilities to serve their communities, including during power outages and emergencies. However, federal funding clawbacks have stalled the initiative.

Pastor Yvette Griffin of Pilgrim Baptist Church said she hopes the food bank can survive the cuts.

"I hope and pray that someone in the administration is seeing this, and their heart may be touched so they can release the funds and we can feed the people of God," said Griffin.

There is a lot of uncertainty about what will happen to the food banks, but Griffin said the demand is high and it will remain high.

Griffin said she hopes the food bank can continue to operate at the level it is at now and even get better in the future.