Two children injured during shooting toward their home on Detroit's east side

The Detroit Police Department says two children were injured after being shot in their home about 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Arcola Avenue on the city's east side.

Assistant police chief Eric Ewing called the incident a "senseless act," given that multiple shots were fired from one or both of two pickups that drove past the house. The children were upstairs, in bed and sleeping, at the time of the shooting. Their parents and other siblings also were home at the time.

The Detroit Fire Department said its EMS units rushed the two children to Detroit Children's Hospital.

Police say the injuries to the children, an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, are not life-threatening.

Police are seeking information from the public in the case. Those with tips are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

