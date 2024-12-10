Detroit Cass Tech celebrates Division 1 football state championship win with victory parade

(CBS DETROIT) — It was a memorable day for students, faculty and alumni of Detroit Cass Tech High School on Tuesday as the school celebrated its first football state championship since 2016 with a parade in downtown Detroit.

The Technicians won the MHSAA Division 1 state championship with a dominant 42-20 victory over Hudsonville back on Thanksgiving weekend. It's Cass Tech's first state championship since 2016 and third overall. The Technicians have made five state finals appearances since 2011.

"It means a lot," said Cass Tech senior cornerback Alex Graham. "We haven't won a state championship in eight years, so to bring that back and get rewarded and everything feels amazing."

Everyone at Spirit Plaza on Tuesday thoroughly enjoyed the parade. Roughly 500 students attended, along with faculty, alumni and family members.

The championship football team, band and cheerleaders came down Woodward on a float and were greeted by signs rooting on the football team and plenty of cheers across downtown Detroit.

Graham, a USC commit, said he and his team worked diligently to get the Division 1 state football title.

"Hard work, and everybody has to be on the same page and be into the goal, and once that happened, that's how we won it," said Graham.

The parade was organized by Detroit Deputy Mayor Melia Howard, other city leaders and Cass Tech administrators — most of whom were showing off their Cass Tech pride.

Graham gave some advice for the next wave of football players at Cass Tech.

"Really, just keep going, one step at a time; take it slowly; trust the process," he said.