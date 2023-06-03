Detroit businesses prepare for surge of customers for Grand Prix weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Downtown Detroit businesses are gearing up for a hectic weekend with the Detroit Grand Prix. Many are preparing for a surge of customers and for the Grand Prix "Small Business Straightaway" event.

Campus Martius Park has transformed for Grand Prix activities. The big screen there will air the races for free this weekend. For local businesses, all the excitement means a lot of customers.

"I'm expecting a line out the door. Nonstop moving," said Adriana Silva, a barista at the nearby Roasting Plant Detroit.

Silva said they are used to big events coming downtown and are prepared.

"We just make sure we are stocked, staffed, and ready to go."

Next door to the park, Cadillac Square will also be transformed for the weekend into the Grand Prix "Small Business Straightaway." It is a showcase for some of Detroit's best small businesses.

It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will also feature a number of Detroit food trucks.

While the pit crews work to keep the cars on the track this weekend, local businesses will be doing the same for their customers.

"Teamwork, have to make sure we're communicating. Get everything out. Because usually events like this there are lines out the door at all times," said Silva