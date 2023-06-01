2023 Detroit Grand Prix race weekend schedule

Watch CBS News
(CBS DETROIT) - The NTT IndyCar Series returns to the streets of Detroit this weekend for the Detroit Grand Prix. 

It marks the first time in 32 years at the Detroit Grand Prix will be contested on the streets of downtown Detroit. 

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear returns to the streets of Detroit June 2-4. For more information on the race weekend and to purchase tickets, visit here

Below is the full weekend on-track activity schedule. Races are in bold. Gates open each morning at 8 a.m. 

Friday, June 2, 2023

8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Practice 1

9:50 a.m. - 10:20 a.m.

Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Practice 1

10:40 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.

Corvette Car Corral Track Laps

11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone Driver Autograph Session
Trans AM Series presented by Pirelli Drivers Autograph Session
(GM Renaissance Center - Wintergarden, Level A)

11:40 a.m. - 12:40 p.m.

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Practice 2

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Drivers Autograph Session
(GM Renaissance - Wintergarden, Level A)

1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Practice 2

1:50 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 1

3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1

4:50 p.m. - 5:05 p.m.

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Qualifying

5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying - Race 1 & Race #2

6 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

Concert: A-Trak (Hart Plaza Stage)

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Concert: Big Boi (Hart Plaza Stage)

Saturday, June 3, 2023

8:15 a.m. 8:45 a.m.

Trans Am Series Qualifying for 3-Dimensional Services Group Muscle Car Challenge 

9:05 a.m. - 10:05 a.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2

10:20 a.m. - 10:35 a.m.

Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Series Pre-Race Ceremonies

10:35 a.m. - 11:35 a.m.

Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli - 3-Dimensional Services Group Muscle Car Challenge

11:35 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Post-Race Ceremonies (Autotrader Winner's Circle)

12:05 p.m. - 1 p.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone - Race 1 (45 lap or 55 min)

12:55 p.m. - 1:10 p.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone Post-Race Ceremonies (Autotrader Winner's Circle)

1 p.m. - 1:10 p.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone Post-Race Ceremonies (Autotrader Winner's Circle)

1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Drivers Autograph Session
(GM Renaissance - Wintergarden, Level A)

1:15 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES - Qualifying

3:10 p.m. - 3:55 p.m.

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Pre-Race Ceremonies/Open Grid/Fan Walk (Paddock access required)

4 p.m. - 4:10 p.m.

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Formation Laps

4:10 p.m. - 5:50 p.m.

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Race: Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic (100 minutes)

5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Concert: Z-Trip (Hart Plaza Stage)

5:50 p.m. - 6:10 p.m.

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Post-Race Ceremonies (Autotrader Winner's Circle)

6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Corvette Car Corral Track Laps

6:30 p.m.

Checkered Flag catholic Mass (Ss. Peter & Paul Jesuit Church, 438 St Antoine St, Detroit)

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Concert: Steve Aoki (Hart Plaza Stage)

Sunday, June 4, 2023

8:10 a.m. - 8:40 a.m.

Corvette Car Corral Track Laps

8:40 a.m. - 9:40 a.m.

INDYCAR Experience (2-seater) and Hot Lap Rides

10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES - Warm-Up

10:45 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Pre-Race Ceremonies

11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli - 3-Dimensional Services Group Motor City Showdown

12:15 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Post-Race Ceremonies (Autotrader Winner's Circle)

12:35 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone Pre-Race Ceremonies

12:45 p.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone "Drivers Start Your Engines"

12:50 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone - Race 2 (45 laps or 55 minutes)

1:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone - Post-Race Ceremonies (Autotrader Winner's Circle)

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

INDYCAR Experience (2-seater) and Hot Lap Rides 

2:35 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Pre-Race Ceremonies (Hart Plaza Stage)

2:47 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver Introductions (Hart Plaza Stage)

3 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix 

3:09 p.m. - 3:14 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Invocation/Anthem Package (Hart Plaza Stage)

3:23 p.m.   

NTT INDYCAR SERIES "Drivers Start Your Engines" (Front of Grid)

3:30 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES "Green Flag" (100 of laps)

TBD

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Post-Race Ceremonies (Autotrader Winner's Circle)

First published on June 1, 2023 / 2:35 PM

