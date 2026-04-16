Detroit businesses reacts to city's new summer safety plan

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said on Thursday she wants city government and police to be proactive in responding to safety issues like block parties, drag racing and conflict resolution as temperatures rise into the summer.

The mayor and city officials unveiled a six-point plan that includes handing out free gun locks and other initiatives.

"We have made this a priority one call in our 911 call center – so if you call and see juveniles that are gathered – the Detroit Police Department will respond and investigate," Chief Todd Bettison said.

Some of the city's biggest points include a focus on youth engagement and addressing problem locations in the city.

"We will work directly with DPD to ensure any illegal after-hours activity is investigated and brought into compliance," said Building Safety, Engineering & Environmental Department Director David Bell.

For weeks, CBS News Detroit has followed the ongoing teen takeover concerns. As the city continues to roll out plans to address the issue, among others, before the pending summer's actions, business owners appreciate it.

"The last thing you want is for there to be violence or chaos. So I think it just takes wrapping our arms around it a little bit and putting some boundaries on it," said Tim Tharp, owner of the Checker Bar in Downtown.

Checker Bar general manager Marissa Fischer says she appreciates the city being proactive, but she believes the curfew may need to be pushed up.

"All of the teenagers and older kids just came down and started to cause some ruckus," Fischer said about Opening Day.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield says the downtown area is for everyone. In order to make this a positive summer, both the city and community will need to work together.

"Can we offer some early evening specials for them [teens] to come in and have a sandwich and experience what it's like to sit with their friends on a downtown patio?" Tharp said.