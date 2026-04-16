Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield unveils six-point plan for summer safety

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said on Thursday she wants city government and police to be proactive in responding to safety issues like block parties, drag racing and conflict resolution as temperatures rise into the summer.

"It's about making sure that every Detroiter feels safe in their neighborhoods and in their homes and in their city," said Sheffield.

Sheffield and Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison unveiled a six-point plan that includes giving out 2,000 free gun locks, multiple task forces on neighborhood violence, plans to address illegal block parties and curfews for Detroit's young people.

"To the drag racers and drifters, when you think that you're going to come into our city and you're going to create havoc in our neighborhoods and do that dangerous activity with your cars and take over a neighborhood block and spin your cars out, well our officers are going to identify you, arrest you and forfeit your vehicle," said Bettison.

Officials say the curfew for young people under 15 in Detroit is 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for 16 and 17-year-olds. Those caught after curfew will be detained, and parents could face a $250 parental responsibility ticket for first offenses and a $500 fine for additional offenses.

"I just say this to all of Metro Detroit: know where your kids are and know when the curfew times are so we can keep them safe," said Bettison.

Sheffield's plan also includes free youth-centered events designed to encourage kids to enjoy the city in a safe way. Bettison said the point of the plan is to provide more than consequences to residents.

"It's not really about punitive, it's about just safety and holding individuals accountable; we all have to be held accountable," he said.