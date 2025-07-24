Detroit's Brush Park development reaches completion, new residences open

A decade of transformation has culminated in the completion of City Modern, a massive redevelopment effort in Detroit's historic Brush Park neighborhood, blocks from downtown.

Johnathan Mueller, senior vice president of Development at Bedrock, City Modern, said the development includes 450 residences, 20 new buildings, three restored historic homes and a mix of greenspace.

What was once a neighborhood marked by dilapidated buildings is now a vibrant, walkable community. For many, the revitalization represents more than new construction. It symbolizes Detroit's long-awaited comeback.

"I feel secure here. I feel like everybody knows your name," said Keith Dinkins, who lives in Brush Park.

CBS News Detroit learned the transformation heavily involved community members, ensuring the neighborhood evolves without pushing residents out.

Mona Ross Gardner, chair of the Brush Park Development Community, played a key role in guiding the project alongside the city of Detroit and Bedrock, the development firm behind City Modern.

"We've had different aspects to make sure that the affordability is here so people don't have to leave," Gardner said.

From modern townhomes to retail space, the scale of development in Brush Park is being recognized as a major turning point for the city.

"It goes to show all neighborhoods can be redeveloped, and you don't have to force anyone out or change the way they live. It just means we've all grown up," Lamont Powell said.

Some have called City Modern a "catalyst for growth."

Even across the river in Windsor, the impact of Detroit's progress is being noticed.

Joe and Christina Saso, who live in Windsor, frequently cross the border and have watched the city change over time.

"We were told by people riding in the car with us to just come to a slow roll [at stop sign] and keep going. You don't want to stop here. I don't feel that anymore," said Christina Saso. "Detroit is an amazing city," Joe Sado said.

While housing prices vary, City Modern has set aside 54 units for affordable housing specifically for residents aged 55 and older.