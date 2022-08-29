Hold my Beer: Detroit Brew Trail draws attention from enthusiasts across US

(CBS DETROIT) - It has been eight years since Detroit's first brewery Two James Spirits opened downtown.

"I remember when we first opened, we would have the garage door, we'd be leaning out the door yelling for people to stop by to have drinks," said Ben Senseney, Two James Spirits brand operations officer. "It's a very unassuming building and nobody had a clue what we were."

Today, the brewery is amongst more companies as more breweries and distilleries are popping up in Detroit and across Michigan.

"So many more breweries and beer-focused spaces are starting to open up from Saucy Brews to Detroit Beer Company right down the street," said Samantha Scott, Visit Detroit marketing manager. "I feel like every time I blink there's one popping up."

To highlight the growing scene, Visit Detroit has launched a program called the Brew Trail.

Participants can check in at more than 30 breweries, and distilleries. Organizers said it encourages Detroiters and out-of-state tourists to explore locations they've never visited before.

"It allows people that wouldn't normally experience us to come in and try something that's not necessarily in their comfort zone," said Senseney.

The Brew Trail features four trail sections: Downtown Detroit, as well as Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties.

The more locations participants visit, the more prizes they can earn including stickers, koozies, bottle openers, pint glasses, coasters and more.

Visit Detroit said more than 1,500 people have participated in the Brew Trail, including beer enthusiasts from 18 states outside of Michigan.

