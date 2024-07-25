Detroit to invest $1 billion in affordable housing, breaks ground on North Corktown development

(CBS DETROIT) – In its promise to offer more affordable housing, the city of Detroit is about to invest another $1 billion toward its efforts. On Thursday, city and housing leaders broke ground on a brand-new development in North Corktown.

Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters the city anticipated rent in the area would jump once Michigan Central reopened. They didn't want anyone pushed out, so they went out looking for money and builders who could turn empty lots into homes.

It's a transformation that some neighbors bet on, and it's about to pay off.

The Community Builders

That's why Shmeka Carter moved to North Corktown nine years ago. At that time, she saw the potential in the vacant land surrounding her.

Soon, she'll have new neighbors to welcome, those who will call "Preserve on Ash" their new home.

"I just knew that there was a vision for this area being so close to downtown that it would get built up," Carter said.

The first phase of the developments going up at 14th and Ash Streets consists of 69 rental units made possible by The Community Builders, a nonprofit that specializes in affordable housing.

"When people find out –they look at it going by, they say it probably isn't for us. Who are these rich people moving in? And we say no, this is for people of all incomes. This is everybody's home. And then it sets a standard, which already exists and many other beautiful things nearby. As we fill in those gaps and connect them. It really starts to build momentum of its own," said Bart Mitchell, president and CEO of The Community Builders.

The development, funded by a $30 million federal grant, will create nearly 600 affordable units in greater Corktown.

"A number of the units cannot charge more than 30% of somebody's income. That could be as low as $200 a month. Many of the other units will be going in the range of $800 a month, anywhere in Detroit. That's a good deal right now, but right down the street, from Michigan Central, that's pretty remarkable deal," Duggan said.

The new units are expected to be completed by the end of next year, and leasing will begin in the Spring of 2026.