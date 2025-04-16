Detroit Police investigating report of body found in burned-out vehicle

The body of an adult male has been found in the aftermath of a vehicle fire in Detroit.

The report of a vehicle on fire, with a possible body inside, was made about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, Detroit Fire Department reported. The scene was a vacant lot in the 11100 block of Lappin Street, near 7 Mile and Hoover roads.

Detroit Police Department said it has sent arson investigators to the location. While few other details were available, police did say there is "no threat to the public" at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.