2022 Detroit Auto Show kicks off Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) - The North American International Detroit Auto Show kicks off Wednesday for the first time in three years with its first-ever indoor/outdoor event.

The annual event will run through Sept. 25 and included reveals from Jeep at 8:35 a.m. and Chevrolet at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden also said he was coming to the Detroit for the auto show, the White House confirmed last week.

For more information on the schedule and to purchase tickets, visit naias.com.

ICYMI: Watch the reveals below

Despite moving the show from January to balmy September and adding outdoor events, the North American International Auto Show won't be the glitzy event it was the last time it was held in chilly January, more than three years ago.

"The industry has changed — the world has changed," said Karl Zimmermann, vice president of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, which runs the show. "Do I think it's going to be the same as it was before? No. It's a much different format. We're using indoors. We're using outdoors."

This year's show will be geared more toward consumers and less toward the industry. General Motors and Volkswagen will offer test drives. There will be ride-alongs in new electric vehicles from Ford and others.

"I think that's the likely track of the future — more consumer-focused than industry-focused, because the consumers don't need all the the fanfare," said Jeff Schuster, president of global forecasting for LMC Automotive, a Detroit-area consulting firm. "They can essentially have it look like a showroom."