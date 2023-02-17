Detroit artist's brush with death inspires creations

(CBS DETROIT) - We're celebrating Black History Month by highlighting local figures who are on their way to the world stage.

A Detroit artist is doing just that, and his work is catching the attention of the masses.

Seydehwon Nagbe is turning tragedy into triumph.

"After the game they were standing outside listening to the music and somebody started shooting," said Squiter Hans, Nagbe's mother.

Last year he was grazed in the head by a bullet and that kiss with death inspired him to take a chance on his natural talent.

"Attempt of destruction sometimes before success," Hans said. "It's trying to take you out before you make it to the next level."

Six months ago, the former Owens Community College basketball player turned his focus from athletics to creativity.

And in that short period of time, he's making a big splash in the worlds of both fashion and art - using bold colors, textures and fabrics to reimagine the black experience.

"We just gotta change the way Black people being portrayed," Nagbe said.

"With my figures, I just want to change the way that we're looked at. I outlined it in black. I put him in a nice suit and ties, just professional. And I feel like this how people should view us. Not as just Black people, but just view us as, just you know, humans."

His mother says he's living the true purpose of his name.

"It's a Liberian name and it's called, "Seydehwon." The meaning of it is, 'The one who exceeded all expectation.' That's my interpretation. You see the one? It's Seydehwon, but I just say, 'You see the one?' You get it," Hans said.