Suspect sought for throwing Molotov cocktail at home on Detroit's west side, police say

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an arson on Detroit's west side in June. 

Police say the incident happened in the 19200 block of Appleton on June 7. 

molotov-cocktail-detroit.jpg
The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a house on the city's west side in June.  Detroit Police Department

Three suspects walked up to the house and started a fire. Two of the suspects fired shots into the home, and the one that authorities are looking for allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the side window of the home. Video footage shows the suspect wearing a yellow shirt. All three people left the scene on foot.

No one was home at the time of the incident, and no one was injured, but the first floor of the property sustained severe damage.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Detroit Fire Investigation at Division tip line by calling 313-628-2900, emailing arsontips@detroitmi.gov or visiting DetroitRewards.tv. 

If submitting a report on this case on DetroitRewards.tv, the case number 2406070405 must be included in the tip.

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

