Detroit-area suburb declares state of emergency following storms

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The village of Beverly Hills declared a state of emergency on Thursday following recent storms in Southeast Michigan.

Residents are advised not to park their cars on the streets as crews are removing branches and fixing power lines.

Severe weather rolled into Southeast Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday, causing flooding and power outages as the region continues to experience a heat wave.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings on Thursday for parts of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. In Royal Oak, residents were hit with flooding in the Lincoln and Woodward areas.

On Thursday afternoon, more than 34,000 DTE Energy customers were affected by the storm. Oakland County was impacted the most (more than 25,000 customers were without power on Thursday), followed by Macomb County. As of 11:30 p.m., more than 24,000 DTE customers were still without power. The company urges people to stay at least 25 feet from a downed power line.

"Thousands of DTE field crews and lineworkers brought in from several states are working around the clock to restore power to customers affected by Wednesday evening's severe weather. We know how challenging it is to be without power, particularly in this heat. Our Storm Response Teams are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service," the company said on its website.