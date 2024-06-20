Watch CBS News
Local News

Flash flood warning issued for portions of Southeast Michigan

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe storms rolled through Southeast Michigan for the second straight day on Thursday, causing flooding in portions of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. 

detroit-flood-warning.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties until 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Flooding has occurred in parts of Macomb and Oakland counties, including in the Rochester area. 

Scattered storms are still possible throughout the evening, so more rainfall could cause additional flooding. 

As a reminder, never drive through flood waters. 

flood-safety.jpg
National Weather Service

Many residents of Southeast Michigan are still without power following Wednesday night's storms. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, more than 34,000 DTE Energy customers were still in the dark. 

Stay with the CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team for all the latest updates on the hot weather and storms forecasted for Metro Detroit this week.  

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 4:58 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.