Flash flood warning issued for portions of Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe storms rolled through Southeast Michigan for the second straight day on Thursday, causing flooding in portions of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties until 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Flooding has occurred in parts of Macomb and Oakland counties, including in the Rochester area.

Scattered storms are still possible throughout the evening, so more rainfall could cause additional flooding.

As a reminder, never drive through flood waters.

National Weather Service

Many residents of Southeast Michigan are still without power following Wednesday night's storms. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, more than 34,000 DTE Energy customers were still in the dark.

Stay with the CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team for all the latest updates on the hot weather and storms forecasted for Metro Detroit this week.