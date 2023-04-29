Detroit-area postal workers protest understaffing, harassment in workplace

(CBS DETROIT) - Postal workers across the country protested what they call severe staffing shortages and abuse from management. In Detroit, demonstrators gathered at the post office saying that poor working conditions impact how everyone receives their mail.

One of their major demands is more staffing.

"Staffing is a big issue. And when you don't have enough staff, the available people are all being overworked so it's common now for people to be mandated now to work 12 to 14-hour days, seven days a week," said Jane Duggan with the Michigan Postal Worker Union Retirees Chapter.

Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, said abusive management is a problem for postal workers across the country.

"We have far too many managers who rule by, or try to rule by intimidation, bullying harassment, sexual harassment is on the rise, and that needs to stop," said Dimondstein.

The president of the Detroit District Area Local APWU, Keith Combs, said the toxic work environment impacts the entire community.

Detroit area postal workers protest working conditions. Kelly Vaughen

"People don't want to come to work when they feel like they are being bullied or harassed. So of course, that caused short staffing and delays, and that hurts the public. And we want to see that go away as well," said Combs.

He said they would also like to see better training to help reduce high turnover rates.

Roscoe Woods, president of the 480-481 Area Local APWU, said he knows real change is possible.

"Our plans are, we're going to start engaging our members of Congress," Woods said.

Rep. Rashida Tlib attended the protest. Woods said if they have to, they will start picketing individual post offices where abuse is happening.

In a statement, the United States Postal Service said: