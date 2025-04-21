Watch CBS News

Metro Detroiters react to death of Pope Francis

Millions of people around the world are mourning the death of Pope Francis, who died on Monday after 12 years as the leader of the roman catholic church. In Detroit, parishioners across the city are remembering his impact.
