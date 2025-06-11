Detroit gets a home city as BIG3 basketball league begins 2025 season

New Detroit 3-on-3 basketball team debuts, Tigers take on Orioles, more sports news

New Detroit 3-on-3 basketball team debuts, Tigers take on Orioles, more sports news

New Detroit 3-on-3 basketball team debuts, Tigers take on Orioles, more sports news

Detroit's first 3-on-3 basketball franchise team, the Detroit Amplifiers, are wrapping up training camp and had their formal introductions Tuesday.

Local officials and other VIPs were among those meeting the Detroit Amps, who will be led by head coach George Gervin. Jeremy Pargo is team captain. The co-captains are Joe Johnson and Darnell Jackson.

The Detroit Amps are one of eight new city-based franchises in the BIG3, which operated under a touring model in previous years. Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is the commissioner.

"The BIG3 is a league with no garbage minutes, where trash talk is allowed, defense is emphasized, fast-paced action, and where every point – whether it's a 4-point or 3-point shot – counts," the league's press release said.

The league debut is June 14, and the home opener is July 20 at Little Caesars Arena.