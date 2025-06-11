Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit gets a home city as BIG3 basketball league begins 2025 season

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

New Detroit 3-on-3 basketball team debuts, Tigers take on Orioles, more sports news
New Detroit 3-on-3 basketball team debuts, Tigers take on Orioles, more sports news 01:57

Detroit's first 3-on-3 basketball franchise team, the Detroit Amplifiers, are wrapping up training camp and had their formal introductions Tuesday. 

Local officials and other VIPs were among those meeting the Detroit Amps, who will be led by head coach George Gervin. Jeremy Pargo is team captain. The co-captains are Joe Johnson and Darnell Jackson. 

The Detroit Amps are one of eight new city-based franchises in the BIG3, which operated under a touring model in previous years. Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is the commissioner. 

"The BIG3 is a league with no garbage minutes, where trash talk is allowed, defense is emphasized, fast-paced action, and where every point – whether it's a 4-point or 3-point shot – counts," the league's press release said. 

The league debut is June 14, and the home opener is July 20 at Little Caesars Arena. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.