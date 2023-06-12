Detroit adding 11 ambulances to fleet this summer after signing emergency contract

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Fire Department will add 11 ambulances to its fleet after signing an emergency contract with Universal Macomb Ambulance Services.

The department is in the process of dual-training employees in fire and EMS services. Officials say this training period could reduce the number of full-time EMS staff on the streets.

To prevent this from happening, the Detroit Fire Department signed a four-month emergency contract with Universal Macomb Ambulance Services, which will put 11 additional ambulances into service in Detroit.

The company already provided seven ambulances in the city before this contract was signed. These 18 ambulances will support the 22 Detroit Fire Department ambulances that are in service. This means up to 40 ambulances will be available on Detroit streets this summer.

"This will be the largest number of ambulances on the street serving Detroiters that we have seen in decades," Simms said.

"We expect this to be a short-term transitional measure. We currently have a class of 40 cadets that will graduate next month. In July, the next academy will start, and we expect an additional 70-100 new cadets joining the department by the end of the year."

Officials say the $500,000 emergency contract begins this week and goes through September, as these are typically the busiest months for 911 calls.

"Detroit has some of the finest medics anywhere, but we don't want to run the risk of burning them out, which could compromise their own well-being and diminish the level of service they can provide," Simms said. "We've spoken to our union leadership about the need for this additional support, and they were supportive of these plans."

When the four-month contract is up, the department will re-evaluate the need for additional support services.